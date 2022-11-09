Oculus co-founder claims to have created VR headset that can kill people

Oculus co-founder Palmer Luckey says he has created a virtual reality headset that intentionally kills people.

“NerveGear” has been designed so that if someone dies in a game they are playing or experience they are in, they would die in real life at the same time, according to the tech entrepreneur.

The system detects the specific shade of red that shows when a person dies.

Once the red shows, three modules explode, “instantly destroying the brain of the user”.

Sign up for our newsletters.