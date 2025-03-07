King Charles reveals his favourite songs in new Apple Music radio show

King Charles III has revealed his favourite songs in a new collaboration with Apple Music to launch The King’s Music Room show, featuring his personal playlist of tracks that bring him joy.

Among the featured artists are Raye, Kylie Minogue, and Bob Marley, alongside other musicians from across the Commonwealth.

The radio broadcast was recorded in the King's office at Buckingham Palace.

His Majesty will also share anecdotes from his encounters with some of the artists and reveal how his chosen songs formed the soundtrack to his life.