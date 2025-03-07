Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
00:27
King Charles reveals his favourite songs in new Apple Music radio show
King Charles III has revealed his favourite songs in a new collaboration with Apple Music to launch The King’s Music Room show, featuring his personal playlist of tracks that bring him joy.
Among the featured artists are Raye, Kylie Minogue, and Bob Marley, alongside other musicians from across the Commonwealth.
The radio broadcast was recorded in the King's office at Buckingham Palace.
His Majesty will also share anecdotes from his encounters with some of the artists and reveal how his chosen songs formed the soundtrack to his life.
Up next
05:39
Singer-songwriter James Bay launches new Music Box series
10:46
The Oscars | Overrated or Underrated?
15:33
James Bay: ‘It’s taken a long time to be at peace in my own skin’
06:13
Discover Norway’s majestic fjords with Travel Smart
04:42
What to do when you visit Jamaica
04:46
How to make the most of your trip to Italy’s Amalfi Coast
06:17
Here’s where to avoid the tourist crowds in Spain
05:14
How to make the most of your city break in the USA
02:03
How Melania and Donald Trump’s awkward kiss got everyone speculating
03:22
The Brookside kiss that made a lesbian storyline mainstream
02:15
The Spider-Man kiss was an ordeal for both actors but it was worth it
02:22
The green dress Keira Knightley wore everyone wanted
06:11
How filming took an actor to the Sahara and Arctic Ocean
07:50
The ‘intense challenge’ of filming Netflix’s American Primeval
06:21
Nicholas Hoult and Bill Skarsgård faced their fears filming Nosferatu
02:19
How Gotham got a fresh spin with The Penguin
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
00:59
Hannah Ingram-Moore asked if she ‘has shame’ in explosive interview
00:55
Rower trapped for three days in Cyclone Alfred reunited with wife
01:00
Chaos in London and Paris as unexploded WWII bomb halts Eurostar
01:54
Crackdown on cannabis cultivation sees £48m worth of drugs seized
00:29
Emma Raducanu breaks silence after stalking ordeal at Dubai Open
01:02
Amorim hits back at Roy Keane over scathing Bruno Fernandes comments
01:09
Guardiola gives Jack Grealish injury update ahead of Plymouth clash
00:17