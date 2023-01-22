Buckingham Palace has revealled the details of King Charles III's upcoming coronation.

The King will make a balcony appearance at the palace as part of the celebrations that will commence on Saturday, 6 May.

A concert at Windsor Castle featuring world-famous entertainers is also part of the plan, and the BBC will broadcast it.

The events marking the historic coronation will also include a day of volunteering.

It will take place at Westminster Abbey on the Saturday morning, and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

