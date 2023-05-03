King Charles III and the Queen Consort arrived at Westminster Abbey on Wednesday, 3 May, for rehearsals ahead of the coronation on Saturday.

With just days to go, His Majesty was accompanied at the church by Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children, Princess Anne, and Rishi Sunak.

It comes after thousands of troops marched through central London in the early hours of this morning in a full dress rehearsal for Saturday’s procession.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.