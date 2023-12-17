King Charles jokes ‘I can fly’ in never-before-seen Coronation footage

King Charles III joked “I can fly” as he flapped his Robe of State before for his Coronation in May, never-before-seen footage shows.

The moment was filmed as part of Charles III: The Coronation Year, a new documentary to be released by the BBC on Boxing Day, following the King and Queen Camilla’s preparations for the historic day.

Camilla is also seen laughing in the behind-the-scenes clips, joking that “someone always gets pulled over” in reference to the weight of her ceremonial dress.

Further footage shows Charles laughing as the Archbishop of Canterbury trips up over his words during rehearsals.