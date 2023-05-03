First glimpses of coronation procession revealed in early-morning rehearsal

An early-morning rehearsal has provided the first glimpses of the upcoming coronation procession through central London.

Overnight on Wednesday (3 May), hundreds of soldiers including many on horseback marched down the Mall from Buckingham Palace to Trafalgar Square and onto Downing Street and Westminster Abbey.

The rehearsal, conducted shortly after 12:20am, gave a glimpse of how the Diamond Jubilee State Coach and Gold State Coach will feature in the procession.

Many soldiers carried a wide range of instruments but only drums were played by marching troops until they returned down the Mall after 3am.

