King Charles III’s coronation pottery collection revealed

Prestigious potteries firm Emma Bridgewater has unveiled its commemorative collection to mark the coronation of King Charles III.

The range, featuring the firm’s traditional hand-decorated mugs and plates, is on sale from this week ahead of the royal occasion on 6 May.

Emma Bridgewater’s royal pedigree includes marking historic events and hosting visits by the King himself and the Princess of Wales.

“The pottery industry has got a long-standing, proud tradition of producing commemorative ware that goes back to probably the mid-17th century,” Steve Beeston, head of production at Emma Bridgewater, said.

