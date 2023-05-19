David Beckham gifts King Charles honey from his own beehive

David Beckham, a self-proclaimed "huge royalist", gave King Charles III a jar of home-produced honey from his own beehive during a fashion award ceremony in London on Thursday (18 May).

The football legend said it would be “rude not to” present Charles with the gift at the event hosted by the British Fashion Council (BFC).

King Charles visited the 180 Studios art gallery in the Strand to present the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.

BFC ambassadorial president Beckham said: “I have always been a huge royalist and I was brought up to love the royal family."

