King Charles arrives in Canada for first visit as head of state

King Charles and Queen Camilla have arrived in Canada for his first visit as head of state on Monday (26 May).

Canadian prime minister Mark Carney greeted the monarch as they disembarked the Royal Canadian Air Force plane that flew them from RAF Brize Norton in the UK to the capital, Ottawa.

Camilla was presented with a bouquet of flowers by schoolgirl Lila Graham, and the couple were warmly welcomed by school groups from Ontario and Quebec, including students enrolled in the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award programme.

The King will give the address to open the parliament on Tuesday, and set the Canadian government’s administration legislative programme.