King Charles’ morning routine starts with 180-year-old tradition

King Charles III is the latest in a long line of monarchs who are woken up by the sound of bagpipes.

The monarch's personal piper Major Paul Burns, of the Royal Regiment of Scotland was pictured by Charles’ private apartments playing the bagpipes earlier this week.

Major Burns has held the position of the Sovereign's Piper since 2021 and is the 17th piper to hold the role.

The tradition was started by Queen Victoria and the piper’s main duty is to play every morning at 9am under the monarch's window as well as on state occasions.

Sign up for our newsletters.