New King Charles III stamp unveiled at London postal museum

The image of King Charles III that will feature on first and second class stamps has been unveiled at London’s postal museum.

It is the first time that Charles’ portrait will feature on stamps in his role as monarch.

The simple, uncluttered design draws inspiration from stamps that featured the late Queen.

The King is shown facing left, as all monarchs have done since the Penny Black, the world’s first postage stamp, was issued in 1840 with Queen Victoria’s image.

Sign up for our newsletters.