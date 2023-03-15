‘I’m so glad you’re safe here’: King meets former Sudanese refugees who fled genocide

King Charles met with former refugees who fled Sudan during the Darfur genocide upon invitation from an activist.

Amouna Adam invited the King to meet her community after they met on Holocaust Memorial Day.

During his visit, the King spoke with those who escaped by boat to Europe.

“I’m so glad you’re safe here,” he can be heard saying to them in this clip which captured the moment.

Members of the community have now made a life in the UK as accountants, NHS consultants, and charity workers.

