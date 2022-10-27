Kourtney Kardashian admits she was ‘blackout drunk’ at her Las Vegas wedding

Kourtney Kardashian has revealed that she was “blackout drunk” during her Las Vegas wedding with her now-husband Travis Barker.

In a confessional during a recent episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, the 43-year-old admitted that she drunkenly fell to the floor and threw up at the chapel.

The pair tried to elope in Sin City after the Grammy Awards, Elvis impersonator in-tow, but the wedding was not valid as they didn’t have a marriage licence.

Weeks later, the pair wed for real in Italy.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.