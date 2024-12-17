Lily Allen reveals she’s ‘not in a great place mentally’ and has stopped eating

For anyone struggling with the issues raised in this article, eating disorder charity Beat’s helpline is available 365 days a year on 0808 801 0677.

NCFED offers information, resources and counselling for those suffering from eating disorders, as well as their support networks. Visit eating-disorders.org.uk or call 0845 838 2040.

Lily Allen has said she is “not in a great place mentally” and has stopped eating in a recent episode of her Miss Me? podcast with Miquita Oliver.

The singer, 39, opened up about how she has experienced a “tough time over the last few months” and said her eating “has become an issue.”