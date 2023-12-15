Logan Paul and KSI break bizarre world record with 110ft Prime pinata

Logan Paul and KSI broke two bizarre world records by building and smashing a supersized pinata shaped like a bottle of their sports drink, Prime.

At a height of 110.4 ft and width of 35 ft – similar in size to the longest whale ever found – it is both the largest piñata and largest suspended piñata ever.

The gigantic Prime pinata, cost over $1 million to make.

“We like to go big or go home, and today we went big,” Logan said after the records were officially confirmed.

“Literally big,” KSI, real name Olajide Olatunji, added.

The record attempt took place in Mexico City to celebrate the launch of Prime in Mexico.