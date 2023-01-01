Giant inflatable Queen’s guard floats through London for New Year’s Day parade

A giant inflatable Queen’s guard glided through London during the capital’s New Year’s Day parade.

At noon, floats took to the streets to celebrate the beginning of 2023 as thousands of spectators watched on.

The event was started in 1987 by Bob Bone, who founded the parade with his wife after they wanted to take their children out on New Year’s Day but found that most establishments were closed.

This year’s parade was the first time it took place in full since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

