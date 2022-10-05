Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Independent TV

Showing now | Lifestyle

Science Museum takes inspiration from sci-fi films in new alien exhibition

01:08

Oliver Browning | 1664988380

Science Museum takes inspiration from sci-fi films in new alien exhibition

An immersive genre-defying exhibition which encourages visitors to journey through the cosmos to explore visions of the future through the science of today has opened at the Science Museum in London.

The exhibition, which takes place aboard an alien spaceship and is guided by an AI “alien”, has been designed by the Oscar-winning studio Framestore, creators of films including Gravity and Blade Runner 2049.

With a specially developed alien language and bespoke soundscape, the exhibition takes visitors on an interactive journey through a science fiction story featuring objects brought together in the UK for the first time.

Sign up for our newsletters.

Up next

00:31

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury share gender reveal video

01:28

Official stats reveal most popular baby names in England and Wales

00:43

Princess Kate visits mothers and babies at Guildford maternity unit

01:16

Kourtney Kardashian reveals that her therapist told her to date Travis Barker

Editor's Picks

01:50

Liz Truss speaks at party conference amid Tory turmoil

00:46

Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for second time in surprise U-turn

01:55

How will the October rail strikes affect passengers?

00:25

North Korea fires ballistic missile over Japan, escalating tests of weapons

More Editor's Picks

01:20

Barbie appears with astronaut in space to inspire girls in Stem

01:00

Kwarteng shrugs off ‘little turbulence’ as he battles to regain authority after tax cut U-turn

05:08

What is extreme weather? | Decomplicated

02:12

Indonesian president orders investigation after over 100 football fans killed at match

News

01:25

Conservatives react to Liz Truss’s conference speech: ‘She’ll be a great prime minister’

01:31

Alec Baldwin reaches settlement with Halyna Hutchins family after Rust shooting

01:02

Close call as man crosses tracks seconds before train thunders past

00:37

Papa John's founder john Schnatter loses a home amid Hurricane Ian's devastation

More News

03:13

Coup, chaos and conflict: What we learned from Tory party conference

00:28

Liz Truss promises people will be able to get a GP appointment within two weeks

00:42

Tory MP confuses Liz Truss with Theresa May after prime minister’s conference speech

02:02

Trio wins Nobel Prize for chemistry for work on linking molecules together

US News

01:15

Democratic candidate shares election ad showing her giving birth

01:23

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson takes on Alabama’s ‘race blind’ argument in voting right case

01:07

Biden reacts to Idaho university birth control guidance: ‘What century are we in?’

01:56

‘He would have died’: Family use private plane to rescue elderly father from Hurricane Ian

More US News

00:38

‘We’re a second amendment state’: Florida governor’s sharp warning to looters

04:16

Hurricane reaches South Carolina after leaving path of destruction in Florida

10:47

Coast Guard rescues stranded residents and their pets amid Hurricane Ian in Florida

01:32

Survivors share Hurricane Ian aftermath on social media

Behind The Headlines

12:18

My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights | Behind The Headlines

11:51

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite | Behind The Headlines

09:03

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland | Behind The Headlines

13:07

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

More Behind The Headlines

11:44

Will Partygate be the end of Boris Johnson? | Behind The Headlines

13:44

The fall of Kabul | Behind The Headlines

11:39

What's behind the Channel crossing 'crisis'?

04:55

The fight at the heart of America's opioid crisis

On The Ground

17:28

The Missing: The Ukrainians abducted in Putin’s war

10:41

Ukraine’s broken fields: The grain crisis threatening the world’s food supply | On The Ground

11:23

Surviving Mariupol: The deadliest city in Ukraine | On The Ground

08:25

Supreme Court’s decision on abortion rights reveals America’s division | On The Ground

More On The Ground

13:26

Documentary: The true horror of Russia’s war in Ukraine | On The Ground

09:29

Lebanon’s ‘orchestrated’ financial crisis bringing poverty to the middle classes | On The Ground

05:47

The civilians defending Ukraine | On The Ground

07:02

The desperate road out of Ukraine | On The Ground

Sport

01:16

Pope Francis meets Ryder Cup captains ahead of 2023 competition in Rome

01:02

Demise of Worcester Warriors is English rugby’s ‘darkest day’, says director Steve Diamond

00:44

Prince William meets Gareth Southgate ahead of World Cup during St George's Park visit

01:33

Wolves fan to walk 125 miles from Molineux to Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge for charity

More Sport

01:12

Manchester United boss says Cristiano Ronaldo is ‘p***** off’ when he doesn’t play

01:16

Liverpool v Rangers: Jurgen Klopp jokes his team was confused by tactical switch

00:55

Rangers FC manager says team made ‘too many mistakes’ after 2-0 loss to Liverpool FC

02:34

Indonesia: Police officers investigated after at least 125 killed in stampede at football match

Climate

00:31

Climate protester explains Waterloo Bridge blockade while being carried off by police

01:11

Activists demand cost-of-living and climate action during protest on Waterloo Bridge

05:08

What is extreme weather? | Decomplicated

01:43

Flooding inundates Key West as Hurricane Ian strengthens to category 4 storm

More Climate

01:24

Design for ‘game-changing’ 100 per cent electric ‘flying ferry’ unveiled

00:23

Car swept away by gushing floodwaters in Pakistan

01:06

Philippines residents wade through floodwater in wake of Typhoon Noru

01:28

Rising sea levels threaten Cornish castle linked to King Arthur

Decomplicated

05:08

What is extreme weather? | Decomplicated

05:26

What is inflation? | Decomplicated

05:27

What are electric vehicles? | Decomplicated

06:49

What are monarchies? | Decomplicated

More Decomplicated

04:57

What are cryptocurrencies? | Decomplicated

06:04

What are NFTs? | Decomplicated

Premier League

01:13

Man City v Man United : ‘We were not brave enough’ says Erik ten Hag after loss

00:59

Marcus Rashford's upturn in form down to 'personal happiness', Erik ten Hag says

01:18

Manchester City: Erling Haaland has potential to be club great, says Pep Guardiola

01:01

Premier League: Tuchel says Chelsea side was ‘not tough enough’ after defeat to Southampton

More Premier League

00:47

Liverpool v Bournemouth: Jurgen Klopp hails ‘perfect afternoon’ after 9-0 victory

01:21

Man United v Southampton: Everything you need to know ahead of the match

01:22

Man United's Erik ten Hag reacts to 1-0 win against Southampton

01:47

'We were not good enough': Jurgen Klopp disappointed after Liverpool loss to Man United

Culture

01:15

Ellie Goulding believes no-one is ‘into ballads’ post-pandemic

00:58

Mel C says Spice Girls are trying to get Victoria Beckham to return for reunion

00:55

Britney Spears’s mother apologises and asks daughter to ‘unblock’ her on Instagram

00:33

James Bond 60th anniversary: Producers refute casting rumours

More Culture

00:37

BBC newscaster mispronounce Pokemon’s name in resurfaced news clip

01:00

Craig David speaks about being ‘bullied and ridiculed’ on national TV

01:14

House of the Dragon star Olivia Cooke says she suffered 'mental breakdown'

01:47

Will Smith stars in new Apple TV historical slavery thriller Emancipation

Binge or Bin

11:16

The Bear and Am I Being Unreasonable? | Binge or Bin

02:52

Jeremy Allen White gives ‘perfect’ and ‘human’ performance in The Bear

03:06

Daisy May Cooper fans ‘will love’ Am I Being Unreasonable?

03:56

The Rings of Power ‘looks like a billion-dollar show’

More Binge or Bin

02:02

Morfydd Clark is ‘phenomenal’ in The Rings of Power

11:25

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power | Binge or Bin

03:10

Matt Smith is ‘gleefully violent’ in House of the Dragon

02:29

House of the Dragon should be ‘judged on its own merit’

Music Box

06:55

Music Box Session #66: Quarry

09:24

Music Box Session #65: Santino Le Saint

09:18

Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin

10:44

Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar

More Music Box

10:30

Music Box Session #61: Holly Humberstone

10:33

Music Box Session #60: Mysie

09:43

Music Box Session #59: Benjamin Francis Leftwich

09:18

Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin

Millennial Love

43:51

Comedian Jack Barry on threesomes, lockdown sex, and why monogamy is outdated

01:11

Comedian Jack Barry on why ‘monogamy is outdated’

00:41

Comedy circuit ‘ripe for abuse’, says comedian Jack Barry

01:16

Beam Me Up Softboi’s Iona David explains the cycle of online dating

More Millennial Love

01:13

How softbois show signs of emotional abuse on dating apps

35:48

Beam Me Up Softboi’s Iona David examines the different types of softbois on dating apps

00:50

Love Island’s Amber Gill says coming out shouldn’t be a ‘big deal’

00:38

Amber Gill says she faced ‘insane pressure’ after leaving Love Island

IndyBest

01:24

Tips on how to get the most from Amazon’s Prime Day | IndyBest

06:15

Why get a Chromebook and which one is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews

04:29

Tinted moisturisers: What is it and how to choose the best one | IndyBest Reviews

04:15

How to choose the right air fryer for you | IndyBest Reviews

More IndyBest

04:16

How to choose the right electric toothbrush for you | IndyBest Reviews

05:17

How to choose a cordless vacuum cleaner: From Samsung to Shark | IndyBest Reviews

01:40

Black Friday 2021: How to get the best deals this year | IndyBest Guide

04:51

Which Nintendo Switch is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews

AlUla

02:08

Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla

02:00

Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia

02:10

Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard

01:51

Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla

More AlUla

02:07

Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla

02:00

Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia

02:09

Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard

01:00:15

How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar

Saudi Green Initiative

01:37

A rare road trip through Saudi Arabia’s landscape

01:01

Why mangroves are indispensable to Saudi Arabia’s future

01:09

Saudi Green Initiative London Summit: Highlights from a day of climate talks

01:00

Artist describes using recycled materials for exhibitions

More Saudi Green Initiative

01:14

Seizing moment 'fundamental' to finding nature-based solutions to carbon capture, says conservationist

01:44

Saudi Arabia’s environment will be ‘totally different’ in future, says wildlife leader

00:54

Saudi leaders are embracing ‘unappreciated’ ways of facing climate crisis, says researcher

00:44

Saudi Green Initiative is 'new frontier' for innovation, says developer

SGI Day 1 - Partner Content

00:00

Watch in full: Day one of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum

00:50

Goal for Saudi Arabia to become ‘pioneers’ in clean energy, says minister

01:14

Saudi Arabia wants to be ‘held accountable’ for climate promises, says energy minister

02:28

Neom CEO says team working 'day and night' to create sustainable city

More SGI Day 1 - Partner Content

01:06

AlUla heritage developer says there is ‘no competition’ between nature and economy

01:14

Saudi Arabia plans to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060

01:26

Saudi's sustainability plan is not a 'shot in the dark', says energy minister

00:50

Talent pool behind Saudi energy ministry is ‘remarkable’, says energy forum CEO

SGI Day 2 - Partner Content

02:07

Sustainability is a 'guiding principle', says Al Soudah development CEO

01:00

Change ‘does not scare’ young people in Saudi Arabia, says policy officer

01:35

Sustainability musician AY Yong performs Creep Creep at the Saudi Green Initiative

02:25

The way Saudi Arabia is 'moving on' is 'extraordinary', says photographer David Chancellor

More SGI Day 2 - Partner Content

00:42

Red Sea project will be a ‘top destination’ for divers, says content creator

00:58

Online tree planting service highlighted at Saudi Green Initiative conference

00:39

Saudi research associate says climate action is being taken seriously ‘at governing level’

01:16

Senior policy analyst says Saudi energy ministry ‘values diversity’

SGI Day 3 - Partner Content

00:00

Watch in full: World leaders attend the Middle East Green Initiative in Riyadh

00:51

Saudi Crown Prince says Kingdom is entering a ‘green era’

01:24

Paris climate agreement not enough to steady temperature rise, says John Kerry

01:21

World has been in ‘self-denial’ about climate crisis, says Pakistan PM

More SGI Day 3 - Partner Content

01:27

Meeting on climate change a decade ago ‘unthinkable’, says UK representative

01:00

Climate crisis is the most urgent challenge of our time, says Jordan Crown Prince

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in