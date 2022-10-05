Science Museum takes inspiration from sci-fi films in new alien exhibition

An immersive genre-defying exhibition which encourages visitors to journey through the cosmos to explore visions of the future through the science of today has opened at the Science Museum in London.

The exhibition, which takes place aboard an alien spaceship and is guided by an AI “alien”, has been designed by the Oscar-winning studio Framestore, creators of films including Gravity and Blade Runner 2049.

With a specially developed alien language and bespoke soundscape, the exhibition takes visitors on an interactive journey through a science fiction story featuring objects brought together in the UK for the first time.

