Eager customers camped outside the Royal Exchange in central London hoping to get their hands on Swatch and Omega’s latest celestial collaboration when it launched on Tuesday, 7 March.

Footage shows shoppers gathering outside the City building even as temperatures dropped to lows of 3 degrees waiting to buy the Mission to Moonshine Gold watch.

Some even donned sleeping bags and brought camping chairs as they prepared for a long wait.

According to Swatch, the timepiece was only available for one day.

