Peta activists held a protest outside the Marks and Spencer headquarters in London as the retailer’s annual meeting took place.

The demonstration came after M&S reversed its ban on alpaca wool, sparking a row with campaigners who warn that shearing the animals causes “immense suffering”.

Last month, the retailer said it would allow the use of alpaca yarn in its clothes, going back on its decision to ban the wool in 2020.

Peta has described the decision as a “slap in the face to compassionate customers”.

Two activists were seen demonstrating outside the M&S Waterside House Support Centre on Tuesday 2 July.