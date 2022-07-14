Animals enjoy ice lollies to keep cool at Madrid zoo

Animals at Madrid Zoo have been enjoying some frozen treats to keep as cool as they can in the heat.

Temperatures in Spain were set to soar to around 40 degrees celcius, with several parts of the country on red alert for extreme heat, and a wildfire has raged in western Spain, burning around 9884 acres.

This clip shows zoo animals such as pandas, seals, and lions enjoying popsicles made out of food on Wednesday (13 July).

