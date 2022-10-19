Nasa spacecraft records mesmerising 12-year time-lapse of entire sky

A Nasa spacecraft has captured an incredible 12-year time-lapse of the entire sky.

The Near-Earth Object Wide Field Infrared Survey Explorer (NEOWISE) completes one trip halfway around the sun every six months, taking images in all directions.

These images are then stitched together to form an "all-sky" map.

Scientists have used these images to create a timelapse video of the sky, showing changes that span over a decade.

"When viewed in sequence as a time-lapse, [the maps] serve as an even stronger resource for trying to better understand the universe," Nasa said.

Sign up for our newsletters.