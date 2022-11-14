Taylor Lautner and wife both become Taylor Lautner after marriage

Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome will both go by Taylor Lautner after getting married in California.

The Twilight actor, 30, and his partner, 24, wed last Friday, 11 November, at a winery exactly one year after getting engaged.

Earlier this year, Lautner told The Kelly Clarkson Show that Dome would be taking his surname when they got married, despite the confusion it may cause.

“[I was] like, are you into this last name? Because we already share one name. So it’s gonna be extra complicated,” he said.

