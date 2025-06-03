Martin Lewis reveals easy way to earn £300 from five big banks

Martin Lewis has revealed the “easy” way to switch banks and earn up to £300 in cash and rewards.

The money saving expert appeared on This Morning on Tuesday (3 June), where he revealed that five big banks are offering customers money if they make the switch.

First Direct, TSB, Nationwide, Santander, and The Co-Operative Bank are all offering various deals to customers making the move.

Lewis explained that as part of a seven-working-day switch service, banks will close your old account for you and move your standing orders and direct debits for you.

He revealed that the only transactions that don’t automatically switch are recurring payments, such as subscription services, so customers should remember to manually change this themselves.