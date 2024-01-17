Independent TV
Martin Lewis issues crucial warning to credit card users
Martin Lewis has issued a warning to those with a credit card who are paying high interest rates.
The money-saving expert has advised rather than paying “hideous” fees, people should transfer their debt to a zero-interest card.
Speaking on The Martin Lewis BBC podcast, he said: “I always say if you can’t afford to pay off your debts in full each month and you’re paying interest on them you can’t afford not to check if you can get a zero percent balance transfer.
“A balance transfer very simply is when you get a new card and it pays off the debt on your old card for you.”
