Martin Lewis explains how you can get a free £400 before Christmas

Martin Lewis has shared how you can get a free £400 in your bank account before Christmas.

The Money Saving Expert founder explained how several banks are currently offering people money to switch, with the cash being paid out before 25 December.

On his latest Martin Lewis podcast, released on Friday (17 October), he explained: “Currently there are seven banks willing to pay people free money in order to switch, a legal bribe if you like. And the biggest payer pays £400 for your custom.

“The other thing that makes this the perfect sweet spot, Christmas is coming where people need the money and the payout would be in time for the big day.”