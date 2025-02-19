Martin Lewis reveals how you can save £200k in inheritance tax

Martin Lewis has shared a “really big benefit” of marriage, revealing how couples can save £200,000 in inheritance tax.

The Money Saving Expert founder revealed how marriage can have “hidden financial benefits”, saving you a huge amount on inheritance tax.

Speaking on his latest episode of The Martin Lewis Money Show , he explained how anything you leave to a spouse is exempt from inheritance tax, meaning there is no tax to pay on anything you leave to your husband or wife.

You don’t need to do anything to activate this as executors will send documents to the HMRC.

This only applies to married couples and those in a civil partnership.