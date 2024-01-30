Martin Lewis reveals ‘freezer’ trick to tackle credit card debt

Martin Lewis has advised those who want to get on top of credit card debts to put their card in a freezer.

Speaking on his ITV show on Tuesday (30 January), the MoneySavingExpert founder advised viewers on how to make balance transfers to a 0 per cent credit card to move towards being debt-free.

“Do not spend on these cards, do not withdraw cash on these cards, it’s usually not at the cheap rate,” he added.

“If you don’t have self discipline, get your card, get a bowl of water, put your card in the bowl of water, and put the bowl of water in the freezer.”