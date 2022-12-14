McDonald’s in Poland covered in huge multicoloured ‘cardigan’

A McDonald’s in Poland has been given a rather unique winter makeover, with huge wool “cardigan” covering the whole building.

The fast-food branch, in the town of Ustron, has been covered in pink, yellow and green yarn, as well as huge buttons.

According to SWNS, it has been done to promote a new winter menu at the restaurant.

It took four months of development and 28 days to install the design, with over 50 workers involved.

Part of the promotion was the release of the Drwala burger - or Lumberjack burger - in various different iterations.

