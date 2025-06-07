Independent TV
Watch: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry take Archie and Lilibet to Disneyland
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have shared a video celebrating their daughter Princess Lilibet’s fourth birthday with a family trip to Disneyland.
The Duchess of Sussex posted the clip on Friday (6 June), showing the family enjoying rides and wearing matching Mickey and Minnie Mouse hats.
Lilibet and their six-year-old son, Archie, are also seen meeting Elsa from Frozen.
Meghan captioned the post: “Thank you @disneyland for giving our family two days of pure joy!”
The video comes just days after she shared footage of herself twerking in a hospital room ahead of Lilibet’s birth.
00:33