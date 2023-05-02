Watch: Cockroach walks the Met Gala red carpet

A cockroach was spotted on the red carpet at the Met Gala, distracting crowds and the media as they eagerly awaited the appearance of celebrities on Monday night (1 May).

Variety first posted a video of the insect crawling close to the steps as photographer Kevin Mazur took a close-up shot on his camera.

The roach caused quite “a buzz” with its appearance at the Met Gala and quickly found itself trending alongside celebrities Rihanna, Florence Pugh and Jared Leto.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.