Doja Cat channels her inner feline and meows through entire red carpet interview

Doja Cat baffled fans as she meowed through an entire red carpet interview at the Met Gala on Monday night (2 May).

The rapper arrived in New York dressed as Karl Lagerfeld’s famously pampered cat, Choupette, as celebrities gathered to pay tribute to the late fashion icon.

Doja Cat was spotted on the red carpet in a glittering white dress, complete with cat ears and heavy facial prosthetics.

She answered a number of questions - including “what was your inspiration tonight” - with meows.

