Huge meteor shoots across British night sky

Amazing footage shows a huge meteor shooting across the dark sky on the evening of Monday, 9 January.

This footage includes clips from different locations across the UK showing the moment it flew past and illuminated the sky.

Reports of the meteor were made at around 8pm that evening.

The Met Office confirmed they had received multiple accounts of sightings.

“It wasn’t just a shooting star, it was orange in the sky,” witness Laura Carr said in a tweet.

