‘I’m a doctor and this one simple exercise can lower your risk of heart attack’

Doctor Michael Mosley has shared one simple exercise that can lower a person’s risk of a heart attack, and it can be done from the comfort of your own home.

Doctor Mosley has revealed that the plank exercise is not only better for a person’s core than sit-ups and crunches but it can also lower a person’s blood pressure.

Speaking on an episode of his Just One Thing podcast, released today (31 January), Doctor Mosley opened up on the health benefits of performing a plank.