Man ordered to demolish ‘monster mansion’ he built without planning permission

A man who started building a much larger, four-bedroom house to replace his smaller, semi-detatched property, has been ordered to demolish his development after he built it without planning permission.

Gurwinder Singh originally applied for planning permission for an extension to his house, but instead started building a brand new house after he demolished the original property. Singh's retrospective planning permission application was rejected by Walsall Council on 7 April.

In a letter to Singh, the council said there was "no alternative" but to request that the partly-finished development be demolished.

