Artemis 1 launch delays caused by ‘lesbians on the moon’ says Ben Shapiro

Ben Shapiro has claimed that Nasa is too occupied trying to hire lesbians to successfully launch their Artemis 1 moon exploration mission.

Despite Nasa statements that the delays have been due to technical issues, the conservative political commentator claimed the space agency is instead focusing on getting “lesbians on the moon.”

“It sounds like a bad pornography,” Shapiro remarked after he made the claim on The Ben Shapiro Show.

After two failed launch attempts, Artemis 1’s lift-off has been postponed until at least late September.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.