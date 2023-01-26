Moment bucket catapulted into air on motorway after being launched by loose planks

The moment a bucket was sent flying into the air from a vehicle travelling along a motorway was caught on camera.

A pickup truck was carrying two loose planks in the back, along with the bucket, when the wooden slates struck an overhead gantry.

The force of the impact scattered the planks, which then acted as a catapult to launch the bucket into the air.

It was all captured by the dashcam camera of the driver travelling behind the vehicle, who narrowly avoided being hit.

The video was shared for awareness by Devon and Cornwall police.

