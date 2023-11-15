Orphaned mountain lion cubs rescued after suspected mother killed by car

Two orphaned mountain lion cubs who are approximately six to 10 weeks old were rescued after an adult female, suspected to be their mother, was struck and killed by a car in California.

The pair were transported to Oakland Zoo on Tuesday, 14 November, by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) following their search for the kittens, which started on Monday.

Oakland Zoo said both kittens are female and weigh five and five-and-a-half pounds respectively.

Thorough health checks were conducted and although the cubs are underweight and dehydrated they are showing no signs of extreme illness, the zoo said.