Special design for Times Square New Year’s Eve ball unveiled

A new lighting display pattern for the Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball has been revealed.

This year’s celebratory design features a special bowtie pattern created in partnership with Fontainebleau Las Vegas, a luxury resort and casino that opened on the iconic strip earlier this month.

New York’s iconic countdown ball is a geodesic sphere 12 feet in diameter and weighs 11,875 pounds.

This year, the ball is covered with a total of 2,688 crystal triangles that vary in size, and range in length.