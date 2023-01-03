Busy Philipps shares footage of nasty fall down steps of New York home

Busy Philipps has shared security footage of a nasty fall down the steps in front of her home.

“Please enjoy this video of me miraculously tumbling down the front stoop in October and not injuring myself at all,” she wrote, sharing the clip on Instagram.

Philipps can be seen wearing a silver sequin dress as she follows her dog Gina down the steps of her New York City home.

Suddenly, she falls and tumbles head over heels, and the items she was carrying fall to the ground.

