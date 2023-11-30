Watch moment New York City’s 80-foot Christmas tree lights up

The 80-foot tall Christmas tree at the Rockefeller Center was lit up in New York City on Wednesday, 29 November, continuing a 91-year-old tradition.

Decorated with around 50,000 lights, equating to approximately 5 miles of wire, the Norwegian spruce’s decorations were switched on as a choir sang “Joy to the World.”

Pro-Palestine supporters gathered for a rally near the event to call for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Demonstrators gathered along Sixth Avenue alongside spectators waiting to see the tree light up.