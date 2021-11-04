A couple from New Zealand were shocked when they unearthed a giant 7.8kg potato which is the ‘size of a small dog’ in their garden when weeding.

The couple have yet to have the potato they named Doug checked by the Guinness World Records authorities, but it is believed to be larger than the previous world record holder which was found in the UK in 2015.

Colin Craig-Brown said he scratched off a bit of the skin and tasted the large vegetable to verify it was a potato.