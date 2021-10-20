New Zealand Police have shared an emergency call they received from a 4-year-old boy wanting to show them his toys.

The call handler discussed the toys with the child before a family member interrupted to explain that he was looking after his sibling and didn’t see him dial the police.

Constable Kurt from Southern District Police responded by arriving at the child’s house and was shown an array of the kid’s toys.

He also had a good educational chat with the child and his parents about only using 111 for emergencies.

