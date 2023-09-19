Breast cancer campaigner Nicky Newman admitted she was ‘scared but hopeful’ in her final video before her death.

Nicky, from Surrey, inspired people with her positive campaigning and brave outlook on life, despite battling stage four breast cancer. Her husband announced her death, at the age of 35, on her social media pages.

Nicky’s final video, posted three weeks ago, showed she had been readmitted to hospital as her platelets had dropped.

In a caption alongside the video she admitted she was scared and felt her body was getting tired, but said she was hopeful as she had been referred to the Royal Marsden Hospital, which specialises in cancer treatment.