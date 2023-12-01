Omid Scobie refuses to apologise after King Charles and Kate named in Dutch book

Author Omid Scobie has refused to apologise as King Charles and the Princess of Wales were named as the two senior royal figures alleged to have made “concerns” over Prince Harry and Meghan’s son’s skin colour before he was born.

Appearing on BBC Newsnight with Victoria Derbyshire on Thursday (30 November), Mr Dobie said: “It's not for me to apologise because I still want to know what's happened.”

The 42-year-old was asked if he could “hand on heart” say the naming of the two royals in the Dutch version of Endgame was not a “publicity stunt to sell more books”.

Mr Dobie replied: “On my life, on my family's life.”