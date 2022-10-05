Sharon Osbourne says her “heart breaks” for her husband Ozzy Osbourne, who is battling Parkinson’s disease.

The former rockstar was diagnosed three years ago and his partner opened up Jeremy Paxman’s new ITV documentary Paxman: Putting Up With Parkinson’s.

Broadcaster Paxman was diagnosed with Parkinson’s 18 months ago.

“When I look at my husband, my heart breaks for him,” Sharon explained.

“Sometimes when I look at him and he doesn’t know I’m looking at him, I’m like, crying.”

