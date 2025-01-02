Pablo Escobar’s private jet turned into ‘world’s coolest’ Airbnb

A Boeing 727 rumoured to be owned by Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar has been converted into an Airbnb in Bristol.

Complete with a hot tub, sauna, and gold-plated toilet, the property goes for £850 a night with room for four guests.

Johnny Palmer, an entrepreneur, brought the 57-year-old aircraft in 2020 before moving it to an industrial estate in Bristol for refurbishment.

According to Palmer, business is booming, and the plane is in use most days of the week. He even has another plane lined up, with plans to start his “fleet” of grounded jets.