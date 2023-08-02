Curious Humboldt penguins stop to visit other animals during tour of zoo

A pair of Humboldt penguins recently took a walking tour of the Oregon Zoo, their home, looking in on other aquatic species.

Footage shared by the zoo in Portland shows the adorable pair - named Nacho and Goat - exploring the site and visiting other habitats on a “big adventure.”

They normally reside in the Penguinarium, which simulates the birds’ native habitat along the coasts of Chile and Peru.

One of 17 penguin species, the Humboldt is named for the Humboldt Current that runs from the Antarctic along the west coast of South America to the equator.