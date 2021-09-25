This is the amusing moment BBC Breakfast sent journalist Phil McCann to report on the current petrol crises, with many taking to social media to laugh at the wordplay associated with his name.

The reporter was on the scene to discuss the current panic-buying at petrol stations which have prompted some of the largest UK operators to ration fuel.

But viewers were amused with the journalist’s name considering many panic buyers were using cans to ‘phil’ up their cars with petrol.

The reporter saw the funny side of the situation and posted to Twitter: “There are worse reasons to trend on Twitter…”.