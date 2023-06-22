Pilot pranks wife with sudden descent while she sleeps in passenger seat

A pilot pranked his wife by going into a quick descent while she was asleep in the passenger seat.

The flyer is seen setting up his camera and recording himself descending the plane, capturing the moment his wife wakes up and screams in terror.

After realising what has happened, she starts shoving her husband.

“What the hell? What are you doing?” the wife asks, as the pilot sits next to her smiling.

The prank took place in the airspace above Georgia, US, in December 2022.