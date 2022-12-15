Woman calls 999 to report missing Uber Eats order

A woman called West Yorkshire Police's emergency line to report a missing Uber Eats order.

The police shared audio from the call, where the operator can be heard telling her off for misusing 999.

"I've ordered something from a restaurant on Uber Eats and the thing's shut and it's gone to another address," she tells the officer.

Sternly she is told that it is a "civil matter" and not to call about it again.

The post shared they receive 120 calls every day on the line that are not "a life or death emergency," and "one is too many."

